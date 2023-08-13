'They are legends, we have long way to go', says Yashasvi Jaiswal over comparison of his pairing with Gill to Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan

Lauderhill, (USA), Aug 13 (IANS) Young Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is not reading too much into the comparison of his opening pairing with Shubman Gill with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan partnership and called the seasoned duo legends.

The young opening pair of Jaiswal (84* not out) and Gill (77 off 47) put a 165-run opening partnership in just 15.3 overs in an emphatic nine-wicket win over the West Indies in Florida on Saturday, levelling the T20I series 2-2.

“What they (Rohit and Shikhar) have done is amazing. They are legends of the game. I just think that we just need to go and try doing what we can do. We have a long way to go," Jaiswal told reporters after the match.

Jaiswal's tour of the West Indies has been nothing short of remarkable. He made a successful debut in the Test match at Roseau, scoring an impressive 171. Continuing his form, Jaiswal then scored 57 and 38 in the second Test held in Port of Spain. Adding to his achievements, he secured his first T20I fifty during the match on Saturday.

Speaking about his process the left-hander said that he is actively focusing on absorbing as much knowledge and refining his skills as possible from the senior players in the team.

"I keep telling myself that I trust, I believe, and I will keep doing that. And what can I do to do that? I need to work hard, I need to be disciplined, eat well, sleep well, practice hard and go and talk with my seniors.

"We have an amazing bunch of seniors, the legends. The way they talk to us, Rohit bhaiya, Virat bhaiya, Hardik bhaiya and even Surya bhaiya, the way they talk and that experience... I just try to share their experience and make sure that I'm learning and listening to them, the experience they have been carrying for a long time and the way they have handled themselves in situations," he said.

