T'gana Cong chief booked for objectionable remarks against cops

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) Police have booked Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy for allegedly making some objectionable comments against police officers.

Police in Bhoothpur and Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar district and in Nagarkurnool registered cases against him on the complaints of police officers' association.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 504, 505 (2) and 506 Nagarkurnool district police officers' association president Gunavardhan lodged a complaint with District Superintendent of Police against Revanth Reddy, who allegedly threatened police officers.

On the direction of the Superintendent of Police, a case was booked at Nagarkurnool police station against Revanth Reddy and two other Congress leaders, Vamshichand Reddy and Sampath Kumar.

Addressing a meeting on Monday, the TPCC chief had warned Mahabubnagar police.

He told the police officers of the district that after the formation of Congress government in 100 days, everyone will be taken to task.

Stating that names of some police officers were written in diary, he said the next government would 'repay them with interest'.

He made the remarks at Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan while welcoming some leaders from Mahabubnagar district into the party.

Police officers' associations in various parts of the state have taken exception to the remarks made by Revanth Reddy, who is also a Member of Parliament.

Condemning the Congress leader's remarks, the police officers' association in Suryapet said that this will affect the morale of the police force.

Association president Ramachandra Goud demanded Revanth Reddy apologise for his remarks. He said that irrespective of the party in power, police officers discharge their duties as per the law of the land.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan reacted sharply to Revanth Reddy's remarks.

He called the TPCC chief 'perverted, frustrated, and mentally sick'.

He said Revanth Reddy stooped to a deplorable depths, using foul and insulting language and criminal intimidation that flagrantly violates any political decorum.

"Revanth Reddy, has not only exceeded all limits with his reprehensible verbal attack on fellow politicians and now even on policemen, audaciously issuing threats to law enforcement policemen, vowing to publicly humiliate that he will strip and assault them," he said.

Sravan urged the Director General of Police to take immediate cognisance and initiate suo moto criminal proceedings against Revanth Reddy and ensure that he faces justice for his irresponsible and criminal actions of offending law.

"Revanth Reddy is demonstrating anti social and criminal attitude and am sure it doesn't reflect the guiding principles of the 125-year-old Indian National Congress," he said and wondered why he is still allowed to go scot free.

