Everyone must move together to make India a developed nation: Law Minister

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while attending the Supreme Court Bar Association's event celebrating the 77th Independence Day on Saturday, stressed on the necessity of a roadmap to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Chief Justice of India, D.Y. Chandrachud, hoisted the national flag on the apex court's lawns to mark the occasion.

Mehwal underscored the rule of law as the bedrock of democracy, noting that a nation's progress is contingent upon adhering to this fundamental principle.

Delivering his speech, he said that while 75 years of Independence was commemorated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', it also provided an opportunity for introspection about India's journey and its current status.

Meghwal said it helped in analysing the progress to ascertain whether the nation has achieved its goals.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement from the Red Fort, Meghwal stressed on the significance of setting a destination for India's growth by 2047.

He urged the creation of a comprehensive roadmap, highlighting the collective effort needed to realise India's transformation into a developed nation.

"Everyone has to move together in the process of making India a developed nation,” the minister said.

Meghwal said a nation cannot not exist without the five essentials -- a distinct geographical area, sovereignty, flag, currency, and language.

Drawing from India's history, Meghwal referred to the democratic traditions evident in the 'sabhas' during Gautam Buddha's time, as well as the teachings of Sant Ravidas and others. He assured the advocates that their concerns, including those related to the Advocate Protection Act and lawyers' chambers, are being addressed by the ministry.

Meghwal also acknowledged Chief Justice Chandrachud's efforts in implementing changes, such as e-courts, artificial intelligence integration, and strengthening the alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

