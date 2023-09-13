Terrorists infiltrating through Nepal, Punjab to disrupt peace in J&K: Army commander

Jammu, Sep 13 (IANS) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said that terrorists are now infiltrating through Nepal and Punjab to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the army has killed foreign terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri while foiling infiltration bids.“But they are now coming by road from Nepal and Punjab to foment trouble and to disrupt the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in J&K”, he said.

Talking about Tuesday's operation in which a soldier was killed besides a trained army dog called Kent, the Lt General said that Kent saved his handlers during the anti-militancy operation at Rajouri.

The media was told that unnerved by the arrival of a huge number of tourists in J&K, Pakistan, is trying to send infiltrators to disrupt tourism.

