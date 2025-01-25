Terrorists fire at Army camp in J&K’s Kathua district; search operation on

Jammu, Jan 25 (IANS) A massive search operation was started on Saturday after terrorists fired at an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kathua district.

Defence Ministry sources said that suspicious movement was noticed in Bhatodi area of Kathua late on Friday evening.

“A gunfight took place after the Army fired in Bhatodi area of Kathua district following suspicious movement in the area.

“A massive search operation has been launched in the area now”, sources said.

Reports received from the area said that the security forces have launched an extensive search operation in Kathua district after the Army camp was fired upon by terrorists late on Friday night.

“Terrorists opened fire at the Army camp located in Bhatodi village of ​​Billawar tehsil in Kathua district after which soldiers fired in retaliation and the ultras fled. The area has been cordoned off and an intense search operation has been launched to hunt for the terrorists”, reports reaching here from the area said.

The incident has occurred a day before the country’s Republic Day celebrations for which heightened security has been put in place across J&K.

The main Republic Day function will take place at the Maulana Azad Memorial Stadium in Jammu.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will hoist the national flag and take salute at the parade tomorrow while Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah will be the chief guest.

In the Valley, the divisional level function and parade will be held at the Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar where Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary will preside.

Extra ordinary security has been put in place in Jammu and Srinagar cities to secure the venues of the main Republic Day flag hoisting and parades.

All high-rise buildings adjacent to Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu and Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar have been taken over by sharpshooters of the security forces.

Human surveillance multiplied with electronic and drone surveillance is in place to ensure that the anti-nationals are prevented from disrupting the Republic Day celebrations.

