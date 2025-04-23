Terrorism never achieved anything meaningful, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, April 23 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that terrorism and violence never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they aim to promote.

He mourned the killings of JS Chandramouli and Madhusudhan Somisetty in Tuesday’s terror attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir.

Chandramouli, a retired banker from Visakhapatnam and Madhusudhan, who hailed from Nellore district and was residing in Bengaluru, were among 26 tourists killed in the attack.

Naidu will personally receive the mortal remains of Chandramouli at Visakhapatnam Airport on Wednesday night. He will pay tributes and console the family members.

"Mourning the tragic loss of Sri JS Chandramouli Garu and Sri Madhusudhan Garu, members of our Telugu community, who lost their lives in yesterday’s terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families during this time of profound grief, and I pray they find the strength to endure this immense loss," the Chief Minister posted on X.

"Acts of terror are a stain on society. History shows that terrorism and violence have never achieved anything meaningful for the causes they aim to promote," he said.

He stated that the Andhra Pradesh government stands in solidarity with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government in their commitment to safeguarding the nation's sovereignty and responding to terrorism with firm and decisive action. Those responsible for this heinous act must be dealt with severely, Naidu added.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up an emergency desk at AP Bhavan in Delhi to help victims of the terror attack.

Education Minister Nara Lokesh said that the state government is making all arrangements to bring the affected families safely to the state.

For any information, the emergency help desk can be contacted on the number 9818395787.

Lokesh condemned the terror attack. "Deeply anguished by the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 28 innocent civilians, including Chandramouli Garu and Madhusudan Rao Garu, hailing from Andhra Pradesh. My heart goes out to the bereaved families in this hour of unbearable grief. This dastardly act of violence must not go unpunished," said Lokesh, adding that terror has no place in a civilised society.

He was sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would teach an unforgettable lesson to the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.