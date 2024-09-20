Tension prevails in K'taka’s Davanagere after stones pelted during Ganpati procession

Davanagere (Karnataka), Sep 20 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Karnataka’s Davanagere city on Friday following the incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Visarjan procession.

The police have tightened security in the city, and additional forces were deployed at sensitive zones.

Two policemen were injured in the stone pelting incident which occurred on Thursday late at night at Beturu Road. Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth is closely monitoring the situation. The Circle Inspector Gurubasavaraj and police constable Raghu are the injured policemen. The Congress leaders and members of the Muslim community came forward to join hands with the police to restore peace in the city.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused based on the CCTV footage and police recordings. As a precautionary measure, the police have asked the shops and establishments to close down in sensitive localities of Davanagere city.

SP Uma Prashanth stated, "A stone pelting incident was reported during the Ganesh Visarjan process and a police inspector and a constable suffered injuries. The situation is under control now. The steps have been initiated to track down the miscreants. The police department is discussing clamping prohibitory orders with the Deputy Commissioner."

"The provocative speech is responsible for the incident. The leaders of one community had issued a provoking statement and it was opposed by another community. The complaints have been registered by both sides and the action will be initiated," she stated.

Sources said the stone pelting started when the Ganesh idol procession entered the Azad Nagar. The stone pelting was reported at three points in the city. Two days ago, Hindu leaders staged a protest condemning the stone pelting and rioting incident reported in Nagamangala town during the Ganesh Visarjan procession and waiving of Palestinian flags during the celebration of Eid Milad.

In reaction to this, a Muslim leader challenged the Hindus to take out the procession through the Betur Road. The Hindu leaders were participating in the procession on Thursday night through the Betur Road when a group raised religious slogans and pelted stones at them.

However, the police could control the flare-up as Muslim leaders came forward to pacify the people. Further investigation is on.

