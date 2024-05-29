Tele-MANAS mental health helpline gets 3,500 calls per day: Centre

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Tele-MANAS toll-free number, launched as part of the national tele-mental health programme in India, receives 3,500 calls per day on average, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

Launched in October 2022, the 51 Tele-MANAS cells across all States and Union territories have since then received over 10 lakh calls, the health ministry said.

The toll-free helpline numbers 14416 or 1-800-891-4416, aimed at enhancing mental health service delivery nationwide, offers multi-language support and has been pivotal in facilitating communication between callers and mental health professionals.

As per the ministry, from around 12,000 in December 2022 to over 90,000 in May 2024, the helpline has seen a steady increase in the number of callers. It also incorporates call-backs for follow-up.

"This increase in engagement also underscores the importance of continued investment and expansion of mental health initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to the support they need," the ministry said.

"By linking existing mental health resources and establishing a comprehensive digital network, Tele-MANAS has become an essential platform for addressing the nation’s mental health needs," it added.

The ministry noted that providing teleservices to target vulnerable populations represents "a significant milestone in India's ongoing efforts to combat the mental health crisis".

The platform will also likely be integrated with initiatives like e-Sanjeevani to further enhance accessibility and effectiveness, the ministry said, noting that it will help address the rising mental health challenges in the country.

