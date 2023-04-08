Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on Saturday, questioned what kept Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting and demanded that he should share his busy schedule.

The BJP MP who had come out on bail in the SSC paper leak case on Friday, in a mocking tone said that he had also waited for his arrival and had kept a shawl ready to honour him. “If the Prime Minister can come for the development of the state why did KCR not come”, he demanded. KCR who constantly complains that the Central Government is not cooperating with the development of the state, should now address the Telangana people as to why he did not attend the meeting. While the Centre is spending ₹11,000 crores for the foundation of several development works aimed at the development of Telangana by the central Government, he alleged non-cooperation of the KCR towards central initiatives aimed at the southern state.

Bandi Sanjay in his speech also stated that “KCR has become an obstacle for the development of Telangana, while the Central Government is committed towards the same.

Also Read: PM Modi Flags off Secbad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: Check Routes, Timings, And Fares