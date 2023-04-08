Hyderabad: The second Vande Bharat Express train that will connect the two Telugu States was flagged off today (Saturday) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Secunderabad Railway station. The semi-high-speed express train will operate from the Secunderabad station of Telangana to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The Secundrabad to Tirupati Vande Bharat Express will stop at four stations -Nalgonda, Guntur, Ongole, and Nellore stations between the Telugu states. The train will operate six days a week except on Tuesdays. It will cover a distance of 661 kilometers in just 8.30 hours, which is less compared to the other express trains running on this route.

The Vande Bharat Express will depart from Secunderabad station at 6:00 am and will reach Tirupati at 2:30 pm. It will again start at Tirupati station at 3:15 pm and will reach Secunderabad at 11:45 pm.

Fares of the Secunderabad - Tirupati Vande Bharat Express :

Vande Bharat Express with Train No - 20701 which is between Secunderabad to Tirupati station will be Rs 1,680 including Rs 364 as catering charges which are optional.

Executive Class fare is Rs 3,080 including Rs 419 as catering charges.

Also, the fare on Train No - 20702 of Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1,625 for Chair Car including Rs 308 as catering charges, and Executive Class Rs 3030 which will also include Rs 369 as catering charges.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister dedicated the Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar electrification and doubling project to the nation on the occasion.

The re-development of Secunderabad railway station at a cost of about 715 crore rupees, 13 new MMTS services, and 6 national highway stretches and construction works of AIIMS Bibinagar are among the projects which the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone on the occasion. On January 15, Modi had virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Secunderabad and the port city of Visakhapatnam in AP, which was the first such service connecting the two Telugu-speaking states.

Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan and Railway Minister Aswani Vaishnav Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy were also present at the events.

