The Telangana High Court has given relief to candidates listed in the merit list of the 2015 Group-2 recruitment. The Division Bench has suspended the earlier order of a Single Bench, which had cancelled the Group-2 appointments. The court has also postponed the case hearing for six weeks.

What the Earlier Verdict Said

Just nine days ago, the High Court’s Single Bench delivered a sensational judgment cancelling the Group-2 recruitment that was announced ten years earlier.

The court questioned the Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on how candidates involved in tampering with answers in the OMR sheet’s Part-B were selected for jobs.

The Division Bench criticized the Commission, stating that it ignored the recommendations of the technical committee. The court made the following points:

Answer sheets with double bubbling, whitener, or eraser marks should not be evaluated.

The 2019 results were legally invalid.

TSPSC must re-evaluate the answer sheets according to the technical committee’s guidelines.

This entire process must be completed within 8 weeks.

However, the Division Bench has now put this cancellation order on hold, giving relief to the candidates.

What Actually Happened?

In 2015, TSPSC issued a notification to fill 1,032 Group-2 posts. An additional notification was released in 2016, and the exams were conducted in November that year.

Soon after, candidates raised objections saying that the question paper booklet numbers and OMR sheet numbers did not match. This led the government to appoint a technical committee.

The committee submitted its report in 2017 stating:

Candidates and invigilators assumed that the booklet number and OMR number should be the same, leading to confusion.

Answer sheets where candidates used whitener or tampered answers in Part-B should not be evaluated.

The issue eventually reached the High Court, leading to the legal developments seen today.