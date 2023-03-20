TSCHE to Offer Cyber Security Course For Degree Students

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education( TSCHE) will introduce cyber security in degree colleges. The state universities will be offering cyber security course at the undergraduate level from next academic year (2023-24). The course is designed and developed by Osmania University and NALSAR University of Law. This course can be chosen by any undergraduate students irrespective of their courses. Even BSc and BA can take up this new course which will have two credits.

The decision has been taken by TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri with Revenue Principal Secretary, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal and Vice Chancellors of six conventional universities in the State here on Thursday. “Not just creating awareness on the cybercrimes, the new cyber security course will help students with employability opportunities,” said Prof. R Limbadri.

It is also said that the university will also be offering Computer Science as a major subject for Bsc(honours) including artificial intelligence and machine learning as minor subjects from the next academic year.

Another major decision was to provide general affiliation to private degree colleges starting in the next academic year rather than course-specific affiliation. This means that rather than assigning affiliations based on courses as is now done, all BSc Biological Sciences or Physical Sciences will have a single affiliation. The university administration system will be used for the affiliation procedure. Officials reviwed the bucket system, which lets students pick their subjects based on their interests, during the discussion.

It was also decided to urge all higher education institutions in the State to pursue National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade in to set standards in the higher education system. The TSCHE would provide colleges that want to join in the grading a seed money of Rs. 1 lakh. Moreover, it will host seminars and workshops with NAAC Bangalore resource people to raise knowledge of the grading method.