Tragic Loss: Telugu Student Killed in US Road Accident

A 25-year-old Indian student from Telangana, Guntupalli Sowmya, tragically died in a road accident in the United States on Sunday morning.

Sowmya hailed from Yadagiripalle village near Yadagirigutta. She was pursuing her master's degree at Atlantic University while also working a part-time job.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday when a speeding car struck Sowmya from behind as she was walking on the road. She died on the spot.

News of Sowmya's sudden demise has left her village in profound grief. Her parents and relatives are struggling to come to terms with the devastating loss. Arrangements are underway to bring her mortal remains back to her hometown.

This unfortunate incident adds to the growing number of deaths of Indian students in countries like the USA and Australia reported in recent times.