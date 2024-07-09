In a tragic incident, Gadde Sai Surya Avinash (26), a native of Chityala in Gopalapuram Mandal, tragically drowned in a waterfall on Monday in the United States. He was pursuing the MS course in the United States. According to reports, Avinash is the son of the couple Gadde Srinivas and Shireesha from Chityala. Avinash's elder sister resides in the United States. In January 2023, Avinash travelled to the US to pursue his master's degree.

Staying with his sister, Avinash was continuing his higher education. On Sunday, he accompanied his sister's family to visit her friend's house. From there, both families decided to go to a nearby waterfall. Unfortunately, Sai Surya Avinash accidentally fell into the waterfall and drowned.

Upon learning of the incident, his family and relatives back home were heartbroken and in tears. Arrangements are being made by local authorities to bring Avinash's body back to his hometown.