LoP Rahul Gandhi reaches Raebareli, meets party leaders

Raebareli, July 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, reached his parliamentary constituency Raebareli for a day-long visit on Tuesday.

This is the first visit of the Congress MP to his constituency after assuming office as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi landed at the Lucknow airport and reached Raebareli by road.

Earlier, he was scheduled to land at Fursatganj airport but due to low visibility, his special aircraft coming from Manipur, was diverted to Lucknow, Congress sources said.

On reaching Raebareli, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at a temple in Bachhrawan and then headed to the Bhuemau Guest House where he is meeting various delegations from different sections of society, besides party leaders and citizens.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to meet the family of late Captain Anshuman Singh who died in the July 2023 Siachen fire.

He is also expected to visit a few villages in his constituency before returning to New Delhi later in the evening.

