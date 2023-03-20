Telangana:Law Course After Polytechnic?Deets Inside

Polytechnic students can now seek a career in law by leaving their second year of coursework and starting their studies in law this year.

Students who socres at least 90 credits may opt the diploma course can get an engineering certificate which is similar to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's intermediate certificate. They must, however, enrol in and pass the Telangana State Law Common Admission Exam after completing their second-year course work (TS LAWCET).

Students who obtain a minimum of 90 credits can opt out of the diploma polytechnic course in their second year by getting a certificate in engineering, which will be comparable to the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education's intermediate certificate (TSBIE).

Polytechnic students who finish a three-year study and earn 90 credits are also eligible for a certificate in engineering, which allows them to pursue a five-year law degree course at one of the State's law institutions if they pass the TS LAWCET. The Telangana government has given the same option to polytechnic students to enter courses such as BA, BSc, and BCom depending on specified requirements during 2022-23. This year, polytechnic diploma candidates can apply for admission to the five-year LLB degree course through LAWCET, as well as first-year engineering courses through the TS EAMCET-2023.

Candidates interested in the five-year degree LLB course must have completed a two-year intermediate or any other examination recognised as equivalent by the university concerned or the TS BIE with a minimum of 45 percent aggregate marks for the general category, 42 percent for the OBC category, and 40 percent for the SC/ST category. Students who are taking the intermediate final year exam may also register for the TS LAWCET. Candidates must, however, have passed the qualifying test at the time of admission counselling.

Meanwhile, Osmania University, which has been tasked with conducting the TS LAWCET and PG Law Common Entrance Test for LLM admissions, has issued a notice, with the entrance exams set for May 25.