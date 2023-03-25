Telangana Wins CSI-SIG e-Governance Award 2022 For Emerging Technologies

The State of Telangana has been conferred with the Award of Excellence in State Category - Emerging Technologies for eGovernance at the 20th Computer Society of India-Special Interest Group (CSI-SIG) eGovernance Awards 2022 held at Delhi Technological University, New Delhi. And the state project T-Chits has also won an Award of Appreciation under the project category.

To achieve Telangana's goal of becoming a frontrunner in emerging technologies, the ITE&C Department has established the Emerging Technologies (ET) Wing, a unique vertical that focuses on promoting the development of an ecosystem and encouraging the government's adoption of emerging technologies. The wing focuses on developing a conducive ecosystem for the proliferation of technologies and leveraging emerging technologies for social good and enable Good Governance by improving citizen service delivery. This award captures the efforts of the wing in using emerging technologies for eGovernance.

The state has also been conferred the Award of Appreciation under project category for the T-Chits Project implemented by Registrations & Stamps Department. While many Blockchain projects across the globe are still in the pilot stage, T-Chits stands out as one that is at the implementation stage. T-Chits is a revolutionary way of administering the registered Chit fund business in the state. Powered by the startup- ChitMonks, it now has integrated more than 38,000 groups handling nearly 20 billion Rs/Year Auction turnover.

Smt. L. Rama Devi, Director of Emerging Technologies Wing, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department along with Smt. Rushitha, Projects Head, ET Wing, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department has attended the Ceremony to receive the Award of Excellence on behalf of the Government of Telangana. Pavan Adipuram, CEO Chitmonks has also attended to receive the Award of Appreciation under the Project category.

Shri. K.T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, MA&UD, and Industries, Government of Telangana said, “The award conferred to the state for Excellence in adoption of Emerging Technologies is a recognition of our efforts in leveraging technology to provide efficient and advanced services to our citizens. We have adopted a unique approach to achieve our objectives, we call it the "PPP Approach" – Policies, Partnerships, and Projects. Our approach, which pushes the boundaries of technology adoption in governance, lays a strong foundation for an empowered Telangana where technology is used to serve the common man.”

Shri. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C and Industries, Government of Telangana said, “The Government of Telangana has consistently taken a leading role in facilitating and promoting the utilization of cutting-edge technologies across various sectors. A first-of-its-kind dedicated vertical, Emerging Technologies (ET) Wing, was set up way back in 2017 to achieve Telangana’s vision to drive the growth of deep tech in the country. The Wing has played a vital role in the integration and implementation of eight emerging technologies, notably AI, Blockchain, Drones and Cloud etc. within the state. We believe that technology is an enabler that can transform lives.”

Smt. L. Rama Devi, Director of the Emerging Technologies Wing, Information Technology, Electronics & Communications Department, said, "It is an honour to receive this Award of Excellence on behalf of the Government of Telangana. Under the guidance of thoughtful leadership, we have been striving to create a conducive environment for the growth of deep tech in the state. We are grateful for the support of our partners and stakeholders in achieving our objectives."

