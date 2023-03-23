Aurobindo Pharma Foundation Donates Rs. 3.5 Cr For State-of-the-art Police Station in Bachupally Telangana

Bachupally: Aurobindo Pharma Foundation (APF), the philanthropic and CSR arm of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, has donated Rs. 3.5 Crores to build one-of-its-kind modern police station in Bachupally, Telangana. The police station will be inaugurated on 24th March 2023 by senior representatives from Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, and dignitaries from Police department and Government of Telangana.

In order to ensure that the 70-lakh population and 700 establishments of Cyberabad Commissionerate, a fast-growing economic hub, receive adequate law and order, earlier a modern police station was proposed to be constructed in the Bachupally area. Understanding the prerequisites from the police department, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation has come forward to lend supporting hand and donated Rs. 3.5 Crores for the construction of this modern police station.

This state-of-the-art police station spans over 21,000 square feet and is composed of 37 rooms. It is equipped with 10 SI cabins, 2 jail rooms, 2 large resting areas for men and women, a security guard room, Station House Officer (SHO) Rooms on two floors with exclusive resting areas and toilets, 2 Writer rooms, a record room, a CC Camera room, and 10 toilets each for men and women, besides a proper kitchen and dining area.

Speaking on the announcement Sri K Nityananda Reddy, Director of Aurobindo Pharma Foundation and Managing Director & Vice Chairman, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, said, “As Aurobindo Pharma Foundation, we are deeply committed to the public safety and well-being of citizens. We are happy to extend this support to the police department and we further believe that this will provide the much-needed assurance and security to the people in this region”.