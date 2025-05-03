Telangana Weather: Rains and Thunderstorms to Continue for Four Days, Orange Alert Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued an orange alert for several districts in Telangana, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over the next four days.

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected to continue across the state until early next week. For today, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam,Warangal, Jangaon, Mahabubabad, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. These areas are under an orange alert, indicating potentially dangerous weather conditions.

In addition, a yellow alert has been issued for Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Medak, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar, Ranga Reddy, and Hyderabad. These areas may experience moderate rain with lightning and gusty winds, and residents are advised to stay cautious.

The weather department also stated that due to the rainfall and cloud cover, daytime temperatures are expected to drop slightly across the state.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and to follow safety guidelines issued by local officials. Farmers, in particular, are advised to take precautions to protect crops and livestock.

The IMD continues to monitor the situation and will issue updates as required.