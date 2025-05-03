Baruva Beach Festival Schedule: Dates, Events, and Activities

The scenic Baruva Beach in Srikakulam district is preparing to host the highly anticipated two-day Baruva Festival on May 3 and 4, 2025. The breathtaking festival will be an action-packed carnival of adventure, culture, and eco-awareness, attracting tourists from afar.

Adventure Awaits

The festival will include a range of thrilling activities such as coastal zip-lining, banana boat ride, ATV biking, and water zorbing. These adrenaline-pumping activities will turn the festival into a paradise for adventure enthusiasts and thrill-seekers. With eight main activities scheduled, there is something for everyone to indulge in.

Kayaking and Stand-up Paddling Championship

One of the biggest draws of the festival will be the 3rd state-level kayaking and stand-up paddling championship. This extremely competitive event will witness about 70-80 sportspersons from all over Andhra Pradesh fighting for dominance. The championship will be an electric exhibition of skill, strength, and willpower.

Sea Karaoke Competition

The festival will also feature the state's sea karaoke competition for the third year in a row. A record 140 contestants will vie to demonstrate their singing skills, with the best-taking part in the national championship to be held at Machilipatnam from May 16-18, 2025.

Conservation Initiative

As an attempt to bring forth environmental consciousness, the festival will include a turtle release program. The aim of this effort is to teach tourists the value of oceanic conservation and safeguarding our oceans and its denizens.

Cultural Extravaganza

The festival will also honor the cultural diversity of the region with a grand cultural night. With local traditions and folk performances, the evening will be a feast for the senses. The cultural night will be conducted under the guidance of the Srikakulam RDO to ensure that the performances are true to form and rememberable.

Infrastructure and Safety Measures

The district administration has taken extensive measures to ensure that the festival is conducted smoothly and safely. From green resorts to adequate parking, clean food stalls, and uninterrupted power, every aspect of the festival has been carefully planned. The Palasa RDO will oversee the overall coordination of the event, ensuring that visitors have a hassle-free experience.

Conclusion

The Baruva Festival will surely be an experience to remember, with its own mix of adventure, culture, and conservation awareness. Do not miss the fun and adventure that awaits you at the Baruva Festival on May 3 and 4, 2025!

