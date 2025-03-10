Telangana Weather: 40°C Temperatures Ahead

The scorching heat is set to make its return to Telangana, with temperatures expected to rise steadily this week. As the region moves into a full summer, air conditioners will be in high demand. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a significant increase in daytime temperatures, reaching 40°C by Wednesday. Nights will no longer be cool, with warmer conditions taking over.

According to the IMD-Hyderabad, the temperatures across Telangana will range from 36°C to 40°C, with the highest temperatures expected to increase further in the coming days. The department has predicted dry weather for the state, with hazy or misty conditions expected in some areas during the morning hours over the next three days. The maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2-3°C during this period.

Humidity levels, which had been lower in the past days, are returning to normal. Moist winds from the East will bring the humidity back to expected levels, making the air feel warmer during the day. As the temperature in North and East Telangana already hovers between 39°C and 40°C, Hyderabad is experiencing a steady rise in temperatures, currently sitting between 37°C and 38°C.

By March 11 and 12, temperatures in Hyderabad are expected to consistently touch 40°C. As summer settles in, residents should prepare for the heat and take precautions to stay cool and hydrated. The IMD's forecast indicates that this intense heat is likely to continue throughout the month.