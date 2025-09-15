Telangana: September 16 College Holiday Announced Over Fee Reimbursement Protest

Private professional and degree colleges across Telangana will remain closed on September 16 as part of a strike over pending fee reimbursement dues. The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Education (FATHI) has declared an indefinite shutdown starting September 15 in protest against the delay by the state government in clearing dues.

The colleges are demanding that the government release Rs.1,200 crore in pending reimbursement dues that have already been sanctioned. Reports indicate the total outstanding amount could exceed Rs.8,000 crore. Faculty and staff at many institutions have not been paid for months due to the financial strain, and academic schedules have suffered as a result.

On September 15, the Telangana government agreed to clear Rs.1,200 crore worth of dues. However, FATHI has said that the shutdown will continue unless concrete action is taken. Discussions between college representatives and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were scheduled for September 16, with the government expected to provide further clarity.

If the talks result in a satisfactory outcome, colleges may call off the strike. Until then, students are advised to stay alert to updates, as autonomous colleges with ongoing exams might continue to function.