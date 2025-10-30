Telangana Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert today, Oct 30, Schools Holidays Likely!

Hyderabad, October 30, 2025: Telangana remained under the grip of never-ending heavy rains for the second straight day on Wednesday, leading authorities to contemplate imposing school holidays in a number of rain-hit districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a heavy rainfall warning on Thursday as it predicted that downpours will increase in intensity over the next 24 hours.

Hanamkonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Sircilla, Karimnagar, and Jangaon districts experienced heavy rains on Wednesday, leading to extensive waterlogging, traffic congestion, and inundation in low-lying areas. Streets became streams as prolonged rain put normal life out of gear. A few colonies were under water, and power was snapped in certain areas of Warangal and the surrounding towns.

Municipal authorities started evacuating rainwater, while disaster management teams are restoring connectivity and checking for further flooding. In certain regions, schools and colleges were closed due to poor weather conditions, and additional holiday days will be declared if the rain continues heavily.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in Hyderabad, Bhupalpally, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, and nearby areas today. Medak, Nizamabad, and southern Telangana districts will also experience moderate showers.

People have been advised by officials to remain indoors, avoid going out unnecessarily, and keep an eye on weather forecasts. The situation is under close observation, and additional holiday announcements will be issued if the rain situation deteriorates.

While October 30, 2025, has been bearing witness to extensive rain showers over Telangana, residents are made aware of taking necessary precautions as officials keep working towards containing the effects of the prevailing monsoon spell