Telangana Private Colleges Mark Black Day on Engineers’ Day, Congress Govt Claims Strike Called Off

Private colleges across Telangana will reportedly remain closed on Monday after late-night talks between the State government and college managements failed to yield a breakthrough.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, along with IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, and senior officials from the Higher Education Council, held nearly four hours of discussions with representatives of private institutions on Sunday. While the government expressed its willingness to address their concerns, no firm assurances were given on the release of pending fee reimbursement dues.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Deputy Chief Minister said, stated that discussions proceeded positively. “We comprehensively understood the issues of private colleges. A positive response was received from the managements regarding the withdrawal of the strike. We consider the future of every student as our responsibility in public governance,” he added.

However, reports suggest that managements of private colleges have not called off the strike. They will reportedly take a call following the further deliberations on Monday afternoon.

The indefinite strike call, issued by the Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), is expected to impact more than 1,500 colleges across the State. Several vocational institutions are also likely to participate in the bandh.

FATHI had earlier declared September 15 — Engineer’s Day — would be observed as a “Black Day,” highlighting the plight of faculty, staff, and students.

According to FATHI, teaching and non-teaching staff have been struggling without salaries for several months, while students are facing disruptions in academics due to the funding deadlock.

The association has demanded that the government release ₹1,200 crore before Dussehra, clear all pending dues from previous years by December 31, 2025, publish the feasibility report on the Trust Bank proposal by October 31, 2025, issue a new GO on the reimbursement system for 2025–26 by year-end, and clear dues for the academic year 2025–26 by March 2026.

The FATHI statement was signed by its Organising Secretary Dr. K. Sunil Kumar, Treasurer K. Krishna Rao, Secretary General K. S. Ravi Kumar, and Chairman Dr. N. Ramesh Babu.