Telangana Polls: BJP to Intensify Election Campaign Post-Dasara Festival

Hyderabad: A day after releasing the first list of candidates for the next month’s Assembly elections in Telangana, the state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said the party will announce the second list after the Dasara festival.

Speaking to media persons at the party headquarters here, Kishan Reddy said the party is gearing up to launch a massive election campaign in the state soon.

“The party will declare the second list of candidates after Dasara festival,” Kishan Reddy told reporters.

The party’s first list of 52 candidates out of 119 Assembly seats include some big guns like Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Karimnagar Assembly constituency) , Nizamabad MP Dharampuri Arvind (Koratla), Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu [Boath (ST) constituency] and T Raja Singh (Goshamahal). The BJP leadership has revoked his suspension. He was suspended from the party last year due to his remarks hurting religious sentiments of Muslims.

The Telangana BJP is expected to campaign against the dynasty politics ahead of Assembly elections, while the ruling BRS seems to be holding onto the Telangana pride factor in its campaigning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have addressed several public meetings in the state. Amit Shah is expected to visit the Telugu state on October 27 while the state BJP is planning to invite Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for campaigning in elections.

