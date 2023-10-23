'Kantara', 'Viduthalai Part 1', 'The Kerala Story', '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero' to be screened at 54th IFFI's Indian Panorama

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) The upcoming edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), will screen 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films in its flagship component of Indian Panorama.

The feature films include some of popular films from Hindi and other cinemas of India like ‘Kantara’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, ‘The Kerala Story’, India’s submission for the Oscars - ‘2018 - Everyone Is A Hero’ and ‘Viduthalai Part 1’, along with others

The selected films will be showcased at the 54th edition IFFI, which is set to be held from November 20-28, 2023 in Goa.

The aim of the Indian Panorama, organised by the National Film Development Corporation, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic and aesthetic excellence in accordance with the conditions and procedures in the said regulations of Indian Panorama.

The selection of the Indian Panorama is made by eminent personalities from the world of cinema from across India comprising a total of twelve Jury members for feature films and six Jury members for non-feature films led by the respective Chairpersons.

The feature film jury, comprising 12 members, was headed by acclaimed director-actor-producer, Chairperson T. S. Nagabharana.

Other films in the feature section are ‘Aaraariraaro’, ‘Aattam’, ‘Ardhangini’, ‘Deep Fridge’, ‘Dhai Aakhar’, ‘Iratta’, ‘Kaadhal Enbathu Pothu Udamai’, ‘Kaathal’, ‘Malikappuram’, ‘Mandali’, ‘Mirbeen’, Neela Nira Sooriyan’, ‘Nna Thaan Case Kodu’, ‘Pookkaalam’, ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’, ‘Sanaa’, ‘The Vaccine War’ and ‘Vadh’.

The mainstream cinema section in feature films includes -- ‘2018 - Everyone is a Hero’, ‘Gulmohar’, ‘Ponniyin Selvan Part - 2’, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ and ‘The Kerala Story’.

‘Aattam, (Malayalam)’ will be the opening feature film for Indian Panorama 2023.

The non-feature film jury, comprising six members, was headed by acclaimed documentary film director Arvind Sinha.

The non-feature films include ‘1947: Brexit India’, ‘Andro Dreams’, ‘Baasan’, ‘Back To The Future’, ‘Baruar Xongxar’, ‘Behrupiya - The Impersonator’, ‘Bhangaar Nansei Nilam’ (Changing Landscape), ‘Chupi Roh’, ‘Giddh’ (The Scavenger), ‘Kathabor’, ‘Lachit’ (The Warrior), ‘Last Meet’, ‘Life In Loom’, ‘Mau: The Spirit Dreams Of Cheraw’, ‘Pradakshina’, ‘Sadabahar’, ‘Sri Rudram’, ‘The Sea & Seven Villages’, and ‘Utsavmurti’.

‘Andro Dreams’ (Manipuri) will be the opening non-feature film for Indian Panorama 2023.

The Indian Panorama was introduced in 1978 as part of the IFFI umbrella to promote Indian films along with India's rich culture and heritage with the help of cinematic art.

