Telangana Horror: Drunk Man Thrashes 1-Year-Old Daughter to Death

In a horrifying incident, a one-year-old girl was brutally killed by her father in Suryapet town on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as Bhavigna.

According to reports, the accused, Venkatesh, returned home in an inebriated state late on Friday. When his wife tried to calm him down and prevent a ruckus, their daughter began crying inconsolably. In a fit of rage, Venkatesh allegedly grabbed the infant’s legs and repeatedly slammed her against the floor, despite his wife’s attempts to stop him.

Bhavigna sustained grievous head injuries and internal trauma. She was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Suryapet and placed on life support. Despite the doctors’ efforts, the one-year-old tragically passed away on Saturday morning.

Venkatesh reportedly attempted to flee the scene, but neighbors managed to apprehend him and hand him over to the police. Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

This tragic case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence and alcohol-induced rage. Police investigations are ongoing, and the community has been left in shock over the brutal killing of the young child.