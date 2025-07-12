Telangana Govt to Reopen Rohith Vemula Suicide Case: DCM Bhatti

The state government has filed a legal note to revive the probe into the suicide of Rohith Vemula, a research scholar at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), according to Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

"We won't abandon anyone working on the case. "The appointment demonstrates that the BJP will reward those who oppose Adivasis and Dalits," he told reporters at the Delhi office of the All India Congress Committee (AICC). He added that the appointment requires an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the country.

In 2016, Rohith Vemula, a Dalit research researcher at UoH, committed himself after being suspended by the university's management. The series of events started in early 2016 when Susheel Kumar, the general secretary of the ABVP at the time, said that Rohith and several other Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) members had "roughed him up."

ASA leader Dontha Prashanth filed charges against then MLC N Ramchander Rao and others under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, along with a case of abetment of suicide shortly after Rohith's death.