Telangana Floods: KTR Slams Congress Govt for Diverting Rescue Choppers For Bihar Poll Campaign

As heavy rains triggered flash floods across Telangana, BRS Working President and former Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday (August 28) visited Rajanna Sircilla district to assess the damage caused by the deluge.

During his visit, he also met the family of Nagayya, who was swept away in the Maneru stream in Narmala. KTR inspected the house of Jalender, a social media activist from Nagampeta Gambhiraopeta mandal, which collapsed due to the torrential downpour.

Speaking to reporters, KTR launched a sharp attack on the Congress government, blaming its lack of planning for the devastation in Kamareddy, Medak, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Warangal and Khammam. “If adequate measures had been in place, the scale of the devastation would not have been so vast,” he remarked.

Questioning Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s priorities, KTR mocked him for holding meetings on the Musi beautification project and plans to bring the Olympics to Telangana even as citizens struggled in flood-hit districts.

“When the State is reeling under severe floods, the Chief Minister is busy reviewing the Musi beautification project and how to bring Olympics to Telangana. This is no different from Emperor Nero fiddling while Rome was burning,” KTR remarked.

Highlighting the government’s lack of preparedness, the former Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) alleged that State-owned helicopters were deployed in Bihar for the party’s electoral campaign instead of being used for relief and rescue operations in Telangana.

He said helicopters allocated to the State were diverted for non-Telangana activities, forcing the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to step in and rescue stranded people. Tragically, a man identified as Nagayya was washed away, he lamented.

KTR insisted the Congress government should focus on assessing crop losses, lives lost and compensation. He demanded Rs 25,000 per acre of crop loss and Rs 25 lakh for families who lost loved ones.

Officials said Kamareddy and Medak districts received record rainfall in the past 24 hours — the highest in 50 years — triggering flash floods. Argonda station at Rajampet mandal in Kamareddy recorded 44 cm, while 23 locations received over 20 cm. These include 10 stations in Kamareddy, four in Nirmal, six in Medak and the rest in Nizamabad and Siddipet.