Maaman OTT Release: Telugu and Kannada Version Starts Streaming

Maaman, which premiered on August 8 in Tamil, received an overwhelming response from audiences. After garnering a sensational reception in Tamil on OTT, it is now being streamed in Telugu and Kannada versions starting August 27, 2025, making this Ganesh Chaturthi festive season even more special for viewers.

Directed by Prashanth Pandiyaraj, Maaman is a family drama featuring Soori and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. The story revolves around Inba (Soori), who shares a deep bond with his sister Girija’s son, Laddu. However, his marriage with Rekha (Aishwarya Lekshmi) comes under strain when Laddu begins creating tensions between them. Whether Inba can restore harmony in his marriage forms the crux of the film.

Maaman also features an impressive ensemble cast including Rajkiran, Swasika, Baba Bhaskar, Master Prageeth Sivan, Bala Saravanan and others in pivotal roles. The story is penned by Soori himself, with a screenplay by Prashanth Pandiyaraj. The soulful music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, while K. Kumar has produced the film under Sri Kumaran Films.

