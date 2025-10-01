Telangana DGP Mocks TDP Govt, Lokesh: No Red Book, Only Khaki Book

IPS officer B Shivdhar Reddy took charge as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Telangana on Wednesday (October 1).

Speaking to the media after assuming office, the newly appointed DGP said his immediate priority would be to ensure that local body elections are conducted peacefully.

In what appeared to be a jab at the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh and State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Shivdhar Reddy remarked that law and order in Telangana would not be guided by a “Red Book” or “Pink Book.” Instead, he stressed: “We will adhere to the khaki book. Khaki book means the IPC and CrPC."

He made the remark while warning of strict action against those spreading false news on social media platforms.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been facing heavy criticism for the collapse of law and order in the State. In the run-up to the elections, Lokesh had repeatedly flaunted a so-called “Red Book,” claiming it contained names of those who had harassed TDP leaders and cadre. He warned of stern action against them once the TDP came to power.

After the TDP alliance formed the government, multiple YSRCP leaders were arrested, prompting opposition allegations of a political witch-hunt.

The Telangana DGP’s reference to the “Red Book” was seen as a signal that neighbouring States are closely observing the law-and-order situation in Andhra Pradesh.

Outlining his plans for effective policing in Telangana, Shivdhar Reddy said technology would be leveraged more efficiently. He also urged Maoist leaders to surrender and join the mainstream.

Revealing that there are around 17,000 vacancies in the Telangana Police Department, the DGP added that efforts would be focused on expediting recruitment.

Shivdhar Reddy thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for appointing him as the DGP.