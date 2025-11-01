Telangana College Holiday on November 3 Due To Bandh

Private professional colleges across Telangana are heading toward a complete shutdown from November 3, as the deadlock over the pending fee reimbursement issue deepens. The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) has announced that unless the government releases the overdue funds amounting to ₹900 crore, colleges will observe a statewide bandh starting that day.

The long-standing issue revolves around the state government’s delay in clearing fee reimbursement dues under the post-matric and professional education schemes. The funds are meant to support students from economically weaker backgrounds, but the delayed disbursal has left colleges struggling to manage their financial commitments. Many institutions claim they have been unable to pay staff salaries, settle vendor bills, or maintain basic facilities.

The total arrears are estimated to run into several thousand crores, and the frustration among college managements has reached a breaking point. Faculty associations and student unions have also extended support to the bandh call, stating that the protest is justified given the scale of the crisis. Teachers, who have not received salaries for several months, said they would join the protest in solidarity with managements and students.

With the bandh call set for November 3, there is growing speculation that the day could effectively turn into a holiday for most private colleges in Telangana. If the protest goes ahead, classes, examinations, and administrative work are expected to be suspended across hundreds of campuses. The disruption could also delay ongoing admission processes and academic schedules.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken note of the situation and initiated inspections in several professional institutions to review the implementation of the reimbursement scheme. Officials have maintained that they are working toward a resolution and that funds would be released in a phased manner. However, college managements remain unconvinced, arguing that the delays have already caused irreparable damage to the education ecosystem.

The associations have also urged the government to clear the pending Rs.900 crore immediately and announce a clear schedule for settling all arrears by the end of the financial year. They warned that if the issue continues to be ignored, they would extend the bandh indefinitely and consider further forms of protest.

As things stand, Telangana’s education sector is on the brink of major disruption. November 3 is likely to see private colleges remain closed across the state, as the standoff between managements and the government intensifies.