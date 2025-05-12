Telangana Builders Association Writes to CM Revanth Reddy, Seeks Action on Unpaid Bills

The Builders Association of India’s Telangana branch has written an open letter to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, appealing for financial relief due to the growing difficulties contractors are facing. The association has expressed concern about the government awarding works beyond its financial capacity, which has led to delayed payments and significant financial distress for contractors.

The letter, written on Sunday, highlighted that contractors are struggling because the government is not paying the bills on time after awarding large-scale projects. The association agreed with the CM’s recent statements regarding the state's financial situation, which have led to ongoing issues with delayed payments. According to the association, it currently takes up to 6-7 years for contractors to receive payment for works done under the R&B and Panchayat Raj departments.

The situation has had severe consequences, with some contractors even losing their lives due to stress caused by non-payment. The letter was released after the association mourned the loss of Tirumala Constructions MD Gattu Praveen, who recently passed away from a heart attack at the age of 46.

The Builders Association also pointed out that the previous government initiated projects worth Rs. 10,000 crore in the R&B department, with another Rs. 8,000 crore worth of projects launched under the current government. However, they noted that bills amounting to over Rs. 2,000 crore remain unpaid each year. Similarly, in the Panchayat Raj department, bills worth Rs. 1,200 crore remain pending.

The association has urged the government to ensure that future work is awarded based on financial capability, allowing contractors to receive timely payments. They also emphasized that contractors provide employment to nearly three lakh people directly and ten lakh people indirectly, stressing the importance of protecting their livelihood.

The letter concluded with an offer from the association to cooperate with the government, provided that financial troubles do not continue.