Telangana Braces for Another Bout of Heavy Rainfall Over Weekend: Met 

Hyderabad: Telangana is bracing for another bout of rain as the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has predicted heavy rainfall at several places in the state on August 18, 19 and 20, 2023.

The latest weather forecast is due to the upper air cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Bay of Bengal. This is likely to intensify into a low-pressure in the next 48 hours and as a result Telangana will likely have light to moderate rains.

According to the Met department, heavy rainfall is very likely to lash isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kamareddy districts of Telangana on Saturday.

While several places in Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Sangareddy and Kamareddy districts will witness heavy rains on Sunday. The weatherman has issued yellow warning to Komarambheem, Mancherial, Jaishankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal and Peddapalli. The weekend is likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in several districts.

