Telangana BJP Chief Issues Clarification Over Nara Lokesh-Amit Shah Meeting in New Delhi 

Hyderabad: Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy has given clarification on the recent meeting of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The state BJP leader clarified that he had no role in the meeting of Lokesh with Amit Shah. He said the Union Home Minister gave him an audience after he repeatedly sought appointment from his office. He added that the TDP leader was so desperate to meet Amit Shah over his father and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in connection with the corruption charges in skill development scam.

Reddy further said, the Union Home Minister did not give Lokesh any appointment as he had a busy schedule. On his presence during Lokesh’s meeting, the Telangana BJP leader clarified that he attended the meeting in the capacity of only Union Minister from the Telugu states. Telangana BJP chief clarification comes following the statement of Lokesh who had claimed that Kishan Reddy helped him in getting an appointment to Amit Shah’s office.

