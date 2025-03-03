Telangana to Become Aviation Hub, Says Union Minister

Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, stated that the Central government is eager to make Telangana an aviation hub. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on March 2, Scindia stated that the state has vast potential for growth in the field of aviation and the Central government is interested in exploiting it.

The minister announced that the Central government is to build a world-class airport in Warangal, which will be the centre of aviation activity in the region. According to him, the airport will be provisioned with the latest facilities and will meet the rising demand for air travel in the region.

Scindia further said that the Central government has approved funds to develop the airport in Warangal. He informed that the airport would be developed in two phases and the first phase would be completed within the next two and a half years.

The minister stressed that the growth of the aviation industry in Telangana is a priority for the Central government. The minister stated that the government is determined to give world-class infrastructure and facilities to facilitate the growth of the sector.

Scindia also complimented the Telangana government on encouraging the aviation industry in the state. He stated that the state government has been active in searching for suitable locations for airport development and has been cooperative with the Central government to ensure the projects were completed within time.

The people of Telangana have greeted the minister's announcement with relief, as they have long been demanding better air connectivity in the state. The construction of the airport in Warangal will give a fillip to economic growth in the area and generate employment for thousands of individuals.

In another development, Union Minister of Coal and Mines Kishan Reddy declared that the Central government has approved funds for the construction of a new airport in Bhadrachalam. Reddy added that the airport will be constructed for Rs 200 crore and will give air connectivity to the temple town.

The minister also informed that the Central government intends to establish a cargo hub in the Hyderabad airport. He explained that the cargo hub will be used for the export and import of goods and assist in increasing trade and commerce in the area.

Overall, the announcements of the Union ministers are a big boost to the aviation industry in Telangana. The construction of new airports and upgrading existing ones will bring better air connectivity to the state's people and will help enhance economic growth in the region.

Also read: March 4 Holiday in Tamil Nadu; Here's why!