Telangana Bandh Holiday on October 18: What’s Open and Closed Across the State

Telangana is gearing up for a holiday-like situation on October 18, with schools, offices, and public services expected to be impacted across the state. Citizens are advised to plan their schedules accordingly, as several institutions may remain closed or operate with limited staff.

Holiday-Like Situation Expected Across Telangana

With the bandh taking place on a weekday, several districts, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Khammam, are expected to observe closures and limited services:

Schools and Colleges: Most private and government educational institutions are likely to remain closed to avoid inconvenience for students and staff. Parents are advised to plan for the school holiday in advance.

Most private and government educational institutions are likely to remain closed to avoid inconvenience for students and staff. Parents are advised to plan for the school holiday in advance. Offices: Private offices may declare a holiday or operate with minimal staff. Some government offices are expected to function with limited personnel.

Private offices may declare a holiday or operate with minimal staff. Some government offices are expected to function with limited personnel. Public Transport: State-run RTC buses may run on restricted routes. Commuters are advised to check services beforehand.

State-run RTC buses may run on restricted routes. Commuters are advised to check services beforehand. Essential Services: Hospitals, emergency services, and police stations will continue to operate to ensure public safety.

Hospitals, emergency services, and police stations will continue to operate to ensure public safety. Markets and Shops: Local markets in major towns may remain partially open, though footfall is expected to be lower due to the bandh.

Advisory for Citizens

Residents of Telangana are advised to plan travel, work, and other schedules accordingly on October 18. Public gatherings, marches, and demonstrations related to the BC JAC movement are expected across Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and other key towns, which may impact traffic and transport.

BC Reservation Demand at the Forefront

Announcing the new date, R. Krishnaiah highlighted the long-pending demand for 42% BC reservations. He urged people to participate peacefully and show solidarity for BC rights. Support for the bandh has also been extended by BJP and BRS, with party leaders calling for massive participation.

October 18 is thus expected to be both a holiday and a day of social awareness, marking another step in Telangana’s BC community movement for justice and equal representation.

Also read: Schools, Colleges Holiday on October 18 as BRS, BJP Declare Bandh