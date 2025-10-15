Schools, Colleges Holiday on October 18 as BRS, BJP Declare Bandh

The Telangana Bandh, initially planned for October 14, has now been rescheduled to October 18. The Backward Classes (BC) Joint Action Committee (JAC), led by MP R. Krishnaiah, announced the new date, citing the ongoing festive season and public convenience. The bandh aims to intensify the ongoing movement demanding 42% reservations for BCs in Telangana.

October 18 Bandh Likely to Affect Schools, Offices, and Public Transport

As the bandh coincides with the post-Dussehra holiday week, several districts are expected to see closures in educational institutions and reduced transport services. Private schools, colleges, and offices may declare a holiday on October 18 to avoid inconvenience. State-run RTC buses are also likely to operate on limited routes, while some government offices may function with minimal staff.

Also Read: Telangana Bandh Holiday on October 18: What’s Open and Closed Across the State

Bandh to Highlight BC Rights and Reservation Demand

Announcing the new date, R. Krishnaiah said the bandh is being organised to draw attention to the long-pending demand for 42% reservations for BCs. He urged people across the state to participate peacefully, making it a statewide show of unity. “This movement is not only about Telangana — it’s about ensuring justice for BCs across the country,” he said.

“Governments Cannot Ignore BCs Anymore”

Krishnaiah noted that BCs make up over 50% of Telangana’s population, yet their representation in jobs and education remains low. “Ignoring BCs will not benefit any government. We will continue our fight until the reservation bill is tabled in the Assembly,” he stated.

BJP, BRS Join Telangana BC Bandh

Support for the state-wide bandh organized by BC groups on October 18 is gaining momentum. Both the BJP and BRS have extended their full backing to the protest.

KTR stated that if the Indi and NDA alliances come together, the BC Reservation Bill could be passed into law without delay.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Ramachandra Rao urged party workers and supporters to actively participate in the bandh and ensure its success.

The bandh is expected to see massive participation, reflecting the growing demand for increased BC reservations in the state.

Advisory for Citizens

With October 18 likely to be observed as a de facto public holiday across several areas, citizens are advised to plan travel, school schedules, and official work accordingly. Essential services like hospitals and emergency facilities will remain open, while public gatherings and processions related to the BC JAC movement are expected to take place across Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, and other major towns.

As Telangana prepares for a peaceful bandh post-festive season, October 18 is shaping up to be both a holiday and a day of social awareness, marking another chapter in the BC community’s long-standing struggle for justice and equal representation.