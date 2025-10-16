Telusu Kada: Siddu Jonnalagadda Faces Crucial Test

Siddu Jonnalagadda’s last outing, Jack, proved to be a major box-office disappointment. Despite the phenomenal success of DJ Tillu and Tillu Square, the actor is still in search of a project that firmly establishes his standing in Tollywood beyond his signature franchise.

All eyes are now on his upcoming film, Telusu Kada, which marks the directorial debut of noted stylist Neeraja Kona. However, the recently released trailer has failed to generate the excitement and buzz one would expect from a Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer.

With mixed expectations and muted pre-release talk, Telusu Kada arrives at a crucial juncture in Siddu’s career — a make-or-break moment that could either reaffirm his versatility or confine him to a familiar comfort zone.