Singer Mangli Denies Link to Microfinance Case

Popular singer Mangli has strongly denied any involvement in the ongoing microfinance case, stating that both she and her brother have no connection to the issue. Emphasizing that music is her only priority, she said she has no greed for money and is being unfairly targeted.

Addressing the media on Monday, Mangli turned emotional during the press meet and broke down in tears while responding to the allegations.

“My name and my brother’s name are being circulated in the media in connection with the microfinance case. When I came to know about this, I was in Bengaluru for a program. I immediately issued a clarification on social media stating that I have no link to the case,” she said.

She further explained that many event organizers usually coordinate with her through her brother, which may have led to confusion. However, she firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Mangli also alleged that advocate Subbu filed the case purely for publicity. “This case has been filed against me to gain attention and use that publicity as a platform, possibly to enter Bigg Boss. I will face this legally,” she asserted.

Reiterating her stance, Mangli said she has always stayed away from financial temptations. “During the recent elections in both Telugu states, several political parties offered me crores of rupees to campaign for them, but I refused. My social media posts reflect that,” she added.

Expressing solidarity with those affected, Mangli said she would stand by the victims in the microfinance fraud case and support them in their fight for justice.