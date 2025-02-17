Shivaji Jayanti 2025: Demand for Holiday on February 19 in Telangana

As India celebrates the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, demands are rising to declare February 19, his birthdate, as a holiday. This call has been made by various groups, including politicians and Hindu organizations.

Armur MLA Rakesh Reddy has been one of the vocal supporters of this demand, requesting the state government to announce a holiday on Shivaji Jayanti. Addressing a meeting conducted at the Somajiguda Press Club, Reddy said that it is necessary to remember Shivaji's life and times. According to him, Shivaji's history must be known by every Hindu and announcing a holiday on his birth anniversary would be an appropriate gesture.

Shivaji Jayanti is commemorated with utmost enthusiasm in Maharashtra and other states of India. This year, the festival will be celebrated on February 19, and several people are anticipating that the government will announce a holiday to observe the day.

But only time will tell if the government will listen to this request. The state government usually decides to declare a holiday, and only time will tell if they will grant this request.

The Significance of Shivaji Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a saintly figure in the history of India, recognized for his leadership ability, valour, and administration. He had a major influence on the development of the Maratha Empire and is regarded as a hero who fought the Mughal Empire.

While India celebrates Shivaji Jayanti, it is important to recall his contribution to Indian history and culture. Making a holiday on his birthday would be a proper tribute to this great leader.

For the time being, Indians will have to wait and watch whether the government will announce a holiday on Shivaji Jayanti. One thing is for sure, though - the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will inspire generations to come.

Also read: Hyderabad's Numaish Exhibition Last Day Today, Feb 17