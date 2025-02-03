Shab-e-Barat Holiday declared for Telangana Schools on February 14

The Telangana government announced that Shab-e-Barat would be celebrated on the 15th day of Shaban, the eighth month in the Islamic calendar, which is an official holiday. This declaration occurred after the sighting of the moon, which ascertained the next Friday, February 14 would be observed as a holiday.

Shab-e-Barat is also known as "Night of Forgiveness". It is highly revered in the Islamic calendar and is celebrated with great fervour all over the world. On the night, most believers pay a visit to their ancestors' tombs; some even abstain from food as an expression of respect or devotion.

Interestingly, while the state government had initially mentioned Shab-e-Meraj on February 14 as an optional holiday, some schools in Telangana have already decided to have a holiday on Shab-e-Barat. This will be welcome for the students and staff as they get an opportunity to witness the various ceremonies and rituals of the day.

In February, Telangana will see three holidays, one of which is a general holiday and the other two are optional. This news is expected to bring relief and joy to the Muslim community in the state, who can now look forward to celebrating Shab-e-Barat with their loved ones.

The declaration is proof of the secular and inclusive nature of the Telangana state, which is committed to the respect and celebration of the different traditions and festivals of its citizens.

