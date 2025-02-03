Thandel is inspired by a true story, says producer Allu Aravind

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Producer Allu Aravind has disclosed that director Chandoo Mondeti’s eagerly-awaited film Thandel, featuring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead, is based on a true story in which Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were taken prisoners by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

Allu Aravind disclosed this information during an event organised by the film unit.

During the event, filmmaker Allu Aravind revealed that ‘Thandel’ is based on a true story.

He said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they realised that Pakistan people had caught them and taken them to jail. They were there for 22 years. Their families in the village -- how they suffered, how they rose to bring them back, and what their struggle was -- this is the story of the film.”

He added, “I’m inspired by 10 lines of the story and we approached those 20 people who stayed in the Pakistan jails, took rights from all of them. Though somebody has written the story, it took nine months to develop it and bring a proper narration to me, and when he gave the narration to me, I was flat on the floor.”

‘Thandel’ is one of the highly-awaited films of the year. Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the protagonists, the film features Sundip R Ved as the antagonist. As soon as the trailer was released, fans couldn’t stop raving about the love-action-drama film.

Given the anticipation surrounding the trailer, the curiosity among the netizens is sky-high to witness the cinematic extravaganza on the big screens.

While 'Thandel' carries an impressive star cast, it also carries a spectacular crew. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by Shamdat.

National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala leads the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film is set to hit screens on February 7.

