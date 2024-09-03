September 3: Flood situation remains grim in Telangana, schools closure likely tomorrow

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rainfall, the educational institutions remained closed on Monday, September 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The administrations of both the Telugu states had announced holidays for educational institutions due to the prevailing severe weather conditions.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanthi Kumari had instructed district Collectors to implement necessary precautions to prevent loss of life and property in areas experiencing heavy rainfall since August 30 night. The Collectors were given the authority to declare school holidays based on the rainfall situation in their respective districts.

Following this directive, Medak Collector Rahul Raj declared a holiday for all educational institutions, both government and private, on Tuesday. Similarly, Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu announced holidays for all educational institutions in the district today.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the decision to declare holidays in the rain-affected districts lies with the respective district Collectors. He noted that rains are expected to continue in parts of the state on Wednesday as well.

The Telangana government held a video conference to assess the current flood and rainfall situation in the state. The conference was attended by several Collectors, ministers, and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka. Briefing about the conference, Minister Ponguleti elaborated on the steps being taken to relocate affected people to the relief camps.

The heavy rains have caused significant disruptions, with floodwaters entering many houses and causing difficulties for residents in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet districts. Minister Ponguleti urged officials to remain vigilant and take measures to prevent loss of life and property. He emphasized that the precautionary measures taken so far have been successful in avoiding casualties and property damage.

Minister Ponguleti added that as part of safety measures, 45 rehabilitation centers have been established across Telangana. Over 3,000 people have been relocated to these centers already. He also highlighted ongoing rescue efforts in his constituency of Paleru, where a family was trapped by floodwaters. Despite attempts to use a helicopter for evacuation, weather conditions prevented the rescue effort. Three family members who had climbed to the roof of their house were swept away by the floods. Rescue teams are currently searching for two of the individuals, while continuing efforts to save the third.