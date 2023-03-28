Posters Come up in Hyderabad Again, This Time Questioning PM Modi Over Delay in Uppal Elevated Corridor Project

Hyderabad: In Uppal, posters of Narendra Modi are being displayed, some unidentified individuals have put up posters questioning the Prime Minister for the delay in the Uppal Elevated Corridor project. They also claimed that the project is facing serious problems.

The posters carrying an image of PM Narendra Modi ask “ construction work of the flyover was started in May 2018 but even 40 per cent of the work has not been completed yet”.

It may be recalled here that the Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone on 4 May 2018 for the construction of a 6-lane elevated corridor from Uppal to Narapally on the Hyderabad-Bhopalpatnam section of NH 163. Being built with an estimated cost of 626.8 crores under Bharatmala Scheme was expected to be completed by 2020 but the project is getting delayed.

The objective of the elevated corridor from Uppal to Narapally was to reduce traffic in the region. However, due to the delay in the works commuters are facing traffic snarls on Uppal-Medipally stretch.

