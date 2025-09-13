Milad-un-Nabi Holiday: Procession Routes and Security in Hyderabad

Hyderabad is gearing up for the Milad-un-Nabi procession scheduled for Sunday, September 14, with the city police deploying over 3,000 personnel to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Authorities in Cyberabad and Rachakonda have also strengthened security arrangements with additional forces on duty.

The main procession, organized by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, will commence from Makkah Masjid, Charminar, after the Zahoor prayers. It will move through Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Salarjung Museum, Mandi Mir Alam, Etebar Chowk and conclude at the Moghalpura Old Volta Hotel.

In addition, four other processions will begin from Falaknuma, Misrigunj, and Charminar, covering different parts of the city.

To manage the large turnout of worshippers, police have made elaborate arrangements in coordination with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), City Armed Reserve, Commissioner’s Task Force, City Quick Response Team, and local police units. RAF teams have been stationed at key locations such as Charminar, Moosa Bowli, Puranapul, Nagulchinta, and Shahalibanda.

Security pickets have also been set up near places of worship across the city. Police officials have urged organisers to strictly adhere to the allotted timings for the processions. Young participants have been advised against performing stunts, and authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone using DJ systems during the celebrations.