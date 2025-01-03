Huge Ganja Bust in Zaheerabad: 110 Kgs Worth ₹30 Lakh Seized, Four Arrested

In a significant ganja bust on Wednesday, the Sangareddy police intercepted a car in Zaheerabad, recovering 110 kilograms of ganja, valued at approximately ₹30 lakh. Four individuals were arrested for their involvement in the illegal transport of the narcotic substance.

The suspects were allegedly en route to deliver the ganja to an undisclosed location. The successful operation marks a major victory in the ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb the growing issue of ganja trafficking in the region. The police have launched further investigations to uncover the wider network behind the operation.

The arrested individuals are currently under interrogation, and authorities are committed to intensifying their fight against ganja-related crimes. This seizure follows a series of successful operations across the state, highlighting the dedication of the police to eliminate ganja trafficking.

Law enforcement agencies are urging citizens to report any suspicious activity to help prevent the spread of illegal substances. The authorities aim to ensure a safer, drug-free environment for the community.