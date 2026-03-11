KTR Viral Gym Pic: Sets Fitness Goals Ahead of 50th Birthday

KTR has shared a candid and light-hearted update about his fitness journey on social media, revealing that he has resumed training after a six-month break.

Taking to social media, the BRS Working President and former minister joked that he was “tired of hiding my paunch,” adding a smiling emoji to the post. The BRS leader said he has started training again with the goal of getting back into shape before he turns 50 later this year.

“Started training again after a gap of 6 months. Hoping to be in better shape by July when I turn 50,” he wrote, while also tagging the post with #FitnessGoals.

KTR’s post quickly caught the attention of followers and party supporters, many of whom encouraged him and appreciated his candid admission about getting back to fitness.

Known for his active presence on social media and direct engagement with the public, KTR often shares personal updates along with political commentary. His latest post reflects a lighter, personal side of the leader as he sets a fitness target ahead of his milestone birthday in July.