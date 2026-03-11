Mardaani 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Crime Thriller Online

The much-anticipated Bollywood crime thriller Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji, is gearing up for its digital debut after completing its theatrical run. The film, which hit cinemas on January 30, 2026, is the third installment in the popular Mardaani franchise and has generated significant excitement among fans of intense cop dramas.

According to reports, the film is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from March 27, 2026. The OTT release follows the industry-standard eight-week gap between theatrical and digital premieres, allowing the movie enough time to perform at the box office before arriving online.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film brings back Rani Mukerji in her iconic role as fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The character has become one of the most memorable female leads in Bollywood’s crime-thriller genre.

In this third chapter, Shivani takes on one of her most dangerous investigations yet. The story reportedly revolves around a massive criminal network linked to human trafficking and a beggar mafia, forcing the determined cop to confront powerful and ruthless adversaries.

The previous two films in the franchise earned critical appreciation for their gritty storytelling and socially relevant themes. With Mardaani 3, the makers aim to continue the legacy by presenting an even darker and more intense narrative.

As anticipation builds, fans who missed the theatrical release will soon be able to watch the action-packed thriller from the comfort of their homes once it premieres on Netflix.