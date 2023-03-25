KTR Inaugurates LB Nagar Flyover

Telangana Municipal Administration minister K T Rama Rao inaugurated a flyover at LB Nagar on Saturday, March 25. The flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs 32 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the flyover was constructed as part of Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).He further added that there are another 12 under construction projects and a total of 35 projects have been opened so far.

“Twelve projects have been taken up in LB Nagar Assembly constituency. Nine projects have been finished out of 12. The remaining three flyovers will be inaugurated in September. Nagole Metro will be connected with the Dilsukhnagar line. After elections, the metro line will be extended to Hayatnagar. Also, the LB Nagar Metro line will be connected with the Airport metro line. Kothapet Multi Specialty hospital will be completed in one and half year,” the minister said.

The minister also announced that the LB Nagar Chowrasta will be named after Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary and orders in this regard will be issued shortly.

Also Read: Nizam- era Silver Coins Found in Karimnagar